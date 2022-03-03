Cain Velasquez, former UFC champion, arrested for attempted murder

Cain Velasquez in a photo taken on February 19, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting that took place Monday in Morgan Hills, California.

At the moment it is known that near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue, in the mentioned locality, a man was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Velasquez was arrested on one charge of attempted murder Monday night and is being held at the Santa Clara County Department of Corrections without bond. According to the Department of Corrections website, Cain has a court date scheduled for Wednesday.

Velasquez, 39, is a two-time heavyweight champion. Although he is not officially retired, he has not fought since February 2019 when he was knocked out in 26 seconds by reigning champion Frances Ngannou. Since that loss, Velasquez has tried professional wrestling in Mexico and in the United States with WWE.

Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

