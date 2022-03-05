Caín Velásquez: why his staunch rival supported the fighter accused of attempted murder

Junior Dos Santos sent a message of support to Caín Velásquez (Photo: AP)

Cain Velasquezwho became the first fighter of Mexican descent to win a title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was arrested in California after participating in a shooting. Although he is detained and the authorities have pointed him out for attempted murderthe former champion received a message of support from Junior Dos Santosone of his greatest sporting rivals, who justified the reason that would have led him to react that way.

Through his verified Instagram profile, the Brazilian heavyweight fighter posted a photo of the confrontation prior to the start of one of his three fights. Far from alluding to the result of it, wrote an emotional message to the rival against whom he fell on a couple of occasionsone of them during the battle for the title of the UFC.

“There is still a lot to reveal and investigate about this situation in which Caín Velásquez is involved, but until then I think any honest father would do the same if he were in his place. Let justice be done and Cain can be where he belongs to be with his family as soon as possible. #CaínLibre #YoEstoConCain”, reads the description of the profile of @juniorcigano.

Cain Velásquez has participated in AAA billboards (Photo: @luchalibreonline/Twitter)

And it is that according to versions issued by the US authoritiesthe stepson of the man who was wounded by the weapon that Velázques fired would have been signaled for maintaining a lascivious relationship with a minor under 4 years of age. According to reports, although the degree has not been clarified, the victim of abuse would be a very close relative to the former champion of mixed martial arts.

The man who responds to the name of Harry Eugene Goularte Jr. lives with his mother in the town of San José, California. According to reports, Patricia Goularte attends a daycare adjoining your home locationwhich is attended by around 20 girls and boys. It would have been in that place where Goularte Jr. engaged in acts of violence against the relative of Caín Velásquez.

After filing the complaint, the authorities went to the nursery to arrest the aggressor. Was the February 23 when the police presented him to the authorities. Although it is believed that there could be more victims of the nursery located south of San José, the judge in charge of the case granted Eugene Goularte Jr. to continue his trial in freedom.

Caín Velásquez is considered by many to be one of the best mixed martial arts fighters (Photo: Twitter/@Esfericover)

Chase and shootout

Monday February 28, police assigned to the county of Santa Clara attended a series of anonymous calls for a persecution and shooting in the streets of California, United States. Moments before his arrival at the scene, the former UFC champion chased and hit a truck for 11 miles where the aggressor of his relative was traveling, who was supposedly on his way to have a geolocator bracelet placed on him.

Around 3:00 p.m., Caín Velásquez managed to stop the progress of the other vehicle and repeatedly fired a .40 caliber pistol, which is legally registered in your name. Paul Bender, 63, was injured in the shooting, although he was not listed seriously. For your part the Mexican-American was arrested and transferred to the Santa Clara prison, where he will appear to clarify his possible responsibility.

“As combat opponents we share the dream of winning and becoming number one. Today as parents, the victory we want to achieve is the well-being and safety of our families.” Dos Santos assured.

