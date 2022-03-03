Caín Velásquez would have shot for defending a family member from abuse

Midtime Editorial

As the hours go on, little by little details of what caused the arrest of Cain Velasquez last Monday, after supposedly participated in a shooting on morgan hillon Saint Clare, California.

And it is that according to the American portal TMZ Sports, former UFC champion attacked a man with a firearm because allegedly sexually abused a close relative of Caín Velásquez.

Likewise, it is detailed that the man attacked by Cain who ultimately sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, lived in a house that houses a nurserywhich was attended by the relative of former WWE and AAA fighter.

NEW@cainmma booking photo. Cain Velasquez has booked into Santa Clara County Jail and is facing a charge of attempted murder. He has declined our request for a jailhouse interview.

The unconfirmed motive I’m hearing is very troublesome @ufc #MMA pic.twitter.com/q6kP26UksK — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) March 1, 2022

Even, the subject had been arrested and charged with a lewd act against a boy under the age of 14 last week, however, he was released by US authorities. According to TMZ Sports, this infuriated Cain Velasquezwho he wanted to do justice by his own hand and shot at him.

The UFC expeller was arrested and booked for a felony of attempted murderalthough this Wednesday he will experience his first hearing before the authorities, where he hopes that the charges will be brought against him.