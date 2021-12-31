Cairo and Juric on the same wavelength: Turin will focus on young people

Among the polemical phrases of Juric against Cairo in the press conference there is the good of Turin and this is the common goal of the two sides. This is the impression you get from reading the interview given by the president of Granada to La Stampa , who reiterated how those phrases did not annoy him: “If I hadn’t known who he was and how he thought I would not have started courting him more than a year ago: I appreciate his sense of work and his strong ideas.“. Besides this, there is also Cairo’s answer to the Juric phrases on the summer market:”Last summer may have gone, in some ways, as she would not have wanted, but it happens: good intentions often collide with reality“. And then it continues by raising:”I will look on the same side as Juric“.

SAME VISION – At least in words, the two have found a meeting point. Clearly for budgetary reasons it was not possible to satisfy Juric 100%, but as Cairo pointed out, in the end the results were good. To be satisfied, however, would be wrong and then the grenade president explained the common idea. Juric wants young people to work on and that’s good for the market too, because the costs are lower. Turin, on the other hand, has a complete squad in terms of numbers but that needs to be supported looking to the future.

ON THE MARKET – This is why a hit on the outside is to be expected in January. The only role Juric has publicly requested reinforcements on. In fact, Ola Aina will be busy with the Africa Cup and the men are numbered. In addition, you need a player who can meet the technical needs of the coach. None of the outsiders have brought the right amount of goals and assists so far, so however there is a shortage in this role. Furthermore, Torino will also have to look to the future of defense and attack. Belotti is further and further away from Toro and Bremer could still leave at the end of the season. It goes without saying that in case of opportunity the grenades could also start moving to cover these blocks. Another priority will be the midfield, where Torino could thin out and need someone who can give the same guarantees as Pobega, Lukic and Mandragora so that it is not always and only the three of them who pull the cart. Instead, the trocar is more covered, where in any case there are many players on loan with the right to redeem who are playing for a possible reconfirmation. The certainty is that on the market the table made up of Cairo, Juric and Vagnati has the same objectives. A younger Turin that wants to grow. Same ambitions, same desire to leave the last two years of a faded grenade behind.