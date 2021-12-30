Cairo: “Bremer renews. Belotti perhaps expected me to sell him to Milan 4 years ago …”

President Cairo took stock of the year: the situation of Gallo, Bremer and Juric’s new Bull

With 2021 coming to an end, Urbano Cairo gave a long interview to La Stampa where he took stock of his Turin but also talked about the future of Belotti, Bremer and Pobega. “A line has been drawn that puts two difficult years behind us and that brings us back into balance with what we did before, at least from 2013 to 2020. Once my Tra won the budget championship. Now for three years the budget has lost the championship and I am called to settle the debts. The fault of the less empty states, partly of the fewer sponsorships and largely of the less dynamic market. We used to sell one player per season and collect 20/25 million to rebuild “.

Cairo: “Pobega? We would have liked to have taken it with a different formula “

Cairo also talked about the future of Belotti: “What if Belotti will leave without leaving us a euro? Now I think it will end like this. He has given us so much, we have the same. Maybe he expected me to sell him to Milan four years ago because he wanted to go to Milan. Over time I have understood that if a player wants to leave, it is better to let him go “.

Instead on Bremer: “Bremer knows what Toro means to him: we will renew the contract soon, all the conditions are in place. Then, one day, he will be free to pursue his ambitions by choosing, perhaps, an adventure in a team that plays in the Champions League “.

Cairo then spoke of Pobega: “Pobega? I like how he plays games, how he moves on the pitch, the sense of goal. We too would have liked to take it with a different formula, with a right of redemption “.

On Juric: “Juric is a hammer, as concrete as few. I appreciate his sense of work and his strong ideas. I see fun football and a Bull spirit: I like to compare it to the 70s to technicians like Giagnoni or Radice. And people perceive it ”.

Cairo: “I’m ready to talk to the mayor about the stadium”

On the dispute: “I have always accepted the dispute and will continue to accept it. But I find it a consequence of the last two years: if the team achieves results, and the results at the Grande Torino have been exceptional, the fan thinks of something else “.

Sullo Grande Torino Olympic stadium: “For the Olimpico Grande Torino they are ready to talk to the new mayor. And then there is Robaldo: we are reclaiming the area and it will soon become the center of our youth “.

Finally, Cairo also spoke about the January market: “With Juric we understood each other and you will see it. Looking for young players is the right way and we will do so, even if we need experienced players. We will look for young people on the January market and if the opportunity arises we will take someone thinking in perspective “.