Cairo: “Bremer stays with us until the end of the championship. Pobega? We’ll talk about it”

The president of Torino Urbano Cairo at the end of the Lega Serie A assembly, in which the situation linked to the sale of Salernitana was discussed, he made some statements to the microphones of the journalists present. The patron granata expressed himself as follows regarding the decision taken on the extension for the sale of the Campania company: “I was not present, I came later. I know they voted in a certain way. Finishing the championship at 19 is not a good thing, better to go on like this. It is not even an easy time to find buyers, we can give a a little more time. It would be bad to finish the championship at 19 “.

On Milan and Inter’s interest in Bremer: “I have absolutely not spoken to any club, he is our player and will stay with us until the end of the season. “

On Belotti: “He has a contract until June 2022, and he will meet the deadline”.

About Pobega: “We have the player on loan and he is doing a good championship. He is a decent boy. At the moment we have not talked to Milan because we have him on loan and we are letting him play. We will talk about him at the right time, now it is all premature because tonight, Sunday and Thursday we play. The transfer market is very far away, now let’s think about the pitch. First of all, head to the Coppa Italia tonight. “

