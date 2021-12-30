Cairo: “Juric Taurus spirit. Bremer will soon renew. And on Belotti …”

Long interview given to La Stampa by Urbano Cairo, president of Turin, during which various topics were touched upon. One of the hot topics certainly concerns Andrea Belotti, captain grenade about to expire his contract: “There should be compensation for the companies that grow the players and then see them go away on a free transfer. We paid Belotti 8 million to get him from Palermo when not even they believed it that much. By now I think he will go away without leaving us a euro. If I feel betrayed? He has given us so much, we have the same. Maybe he expected me to sell him to Milan four years ago but we couldn’t interrupt that kind of harmony. Over time I have understood that if a player wants to leave, it is better to let him go: if you change your mind, the risks of stress and injuries increase … “.