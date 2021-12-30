Cairo: “Juric Taurus spirit. Bremer will soon renew. And on Belotti …”
Torino’s number one in an interview with La Stamp: “Maybe Gallo thought I would sell him to Milan 4 years ago”
Long interview given to La Stampa by Urbano Cairo, president of Turin, during which various topics were touched upon. One of the hot topics certainly concerns Andrea Belotti, captain grenade about to expire his contract: “There should be compensation for the companies that grow the players and then see them go away on a free transfer. We paid Belotti 8 million to get him from Palermo when not even they believed it that much. By now I think he will go away without leaving us a euro. If I feel betrayed? He has given us so much, we have the same. Maybe he expected me to sell him to Milan four years ago but we couldn’t interrupt that kind of harmony. Over time I have understood that if a player wants to leave, it is better to let him go: if you change your mind, the risks of stress and injuries increase … “.
Conditions
–
This year the team is doing well, even if perhaps a few points are missing. On the relationship with the coach Juric he said: “It shows the true spirit of Torino, if I hadn’t known who he was and how he thought I would never have courted him for a year”. Finally, Bremer, one of the most followed defenders after an excellent start to the season. “Bremer knows what the Bull means to him. We will renew soon, all conditions are in place. Then one day he will be free to pursue his ambitions by choosing perhaps a team that plays in the Champions League “.
December 30, 2021 (change December 30, 2021 | 11:35 am)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED