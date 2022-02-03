Cairo: “Next Lega president shared profile”

Turin president: “Dal Pino’s successor will have to bring to the attention of the government all the problems of Italian football, which is risking a lot”

The next president of Lega Serie A will have to be a “shared” profile that “can bring all the problems of Italian football to the attention of the government” and that “allows the League to make progress”. This is the identikit drawn up by Urbano Cairo, president of Turin and RCS MediaGroup, for the new number 1 of the League after the resignation of Paolo Dal Pino.

alloy situation – “Football is a big risk from an economic point of view”, said Cairo, speaking at the Arcimboldi Theater for the entry of Gianni Motta into the Hall of Fame of the Giro d’Italia. “Now we have 45 days to elect a new president and avoid the commissioner: it seems like enough time, so let’s wait and despair.” Monday will be the first attempt with the elective assembly.

renewal of bremer – Cairo then spoke of Bremer’s renewal with Torino, “a beautiful thing. He is a great defender and a great man who was able to show gratitude to a club that made him grow. The boy has great quality agents, people who they know how to evaluate what has been given and act accordingly. As often happens, good people get together “.

