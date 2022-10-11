Cairo, Penelope Cruz’s nephew, turns three with a ‘Spiderman’ party

Three years ago, the life of Eduardo Cruz and Eva de Dominici forever changed. The couple will never forget the day Cairo was born and, for this reason, they wanted to celebrate it in style with a party inspired by their favorite superhero, Spiderman. Accompanied by his parents, some relatives and many friends, Cairo had a great time with an outdoor celebration that took place in Los Angeles. The little one, who he has long hair, he is very changed and we could see how much it has grown.

Eduardo Cruz and Eva de Dominici celebrate their son’s birthday

“October 6 will always be my favorite day #cairocumplió3″, Eva has written in a personal account, where she has shared several images of the party. As can be seen in the photos, the theme of the spider-man flooded everything and there was no lack of colored balloons, the cake, the piñata … “Cairo’s strength to break the piñata was worthy of Spiderman“, joked the well-known Argentine producer and screenwriter Axel Kuschevatzky, who attended with his wife, the journalist Patricia Molina.

Among the guests we also saw the Spanish actors Marta Solaz (we don’t know if she came with her partner or not, also an actor and theater director Sergio Peris-Mencheta) and Christian Rodrigo. who was not present was her great friend, actress Zoe Saldanawho wanted to send him a very affectionate message: “How beautiful Cairo. happy birthday beautiful baby“. “They were surprised,” answered Eva.

Eduardo Cruz and Eva de Dominici celebrate the birthday of their son Cairo

his best stage

Although they have always wanted to keep their private life away from the spotlight, the truth is that both Eduardo and Eva are in a very sweet moment. Penélope Cruz’s brother and the Argentine actress met in 2018 and, since then, they have never been separated again. “My son made me a better person“, Eva de Dominici said in an interview she gave to the Argentine edition of HELLO!. “From the outside you can see everything rosy, but what about motherhood… Luckily, Edu helps me a lot“, he assured.

the protagonist of The Cleaning Lady either The fragility of bodies or assured that they are happy but, for the moment, they do not think about taking another step. “Sometimes we talked about getting married, but for now not crazy. We are focused on our jobs and raising the baby. Perhaps we will leave it for the future, when Cairo is bigger and he can also be the protagonist, “he assured in 2020. Will they be encouraged to walk down the aisle?

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem with Eduardo Cruz and Eva de Dominici

a great absence

Those who seem not to have been at Cairo’s birthday were his uncles, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem. In the images there is no trace of them, so everything indicates that they could not attend. Perhaps because of their busy professional schedules. Although they spend a lot of time apart, the sibling relationship is still very closeIn fact, Eduardo composed one of the songs for Penelope’s last film, official competition.

Eva has also shown on many occasions the admiration she feels for her sister-in-law. The last one was on March 20 when she shared a family photo to celebrate Penelope’s latest achievement. “At the Santa Barbara Film Festival, where Penelope received an award. More than obvious that for any actor or actress it is a lot of admiration to see that journey. But it was also very exciting.. From the video dedicated to her by Sophia Loren to her very precise final words on Women’s Day,” wrote the Argentine actress, who showed her pride in being “surrounded by people with talent that is not normal, intelligent, generous and inspiring “.