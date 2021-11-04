Caitlyn Jenner and the courage to defend Dave Chapelle from the new inquisition

Hp (Photo: Hp)

For once I allow myself the detestable inquisitorial habit very much in vogue today which prefers, in weighing an argument, to establish “who” says it and not “what” is said. You say this because you are “a straight white male”; you are only allowed to say it because you are oppressed and so on. No, it should only count the merit of what is said, the discussion on the arguments, the conflict of ideas and not of those who utter them.

I ask for an exemption, however. But if Caitlyn Jenner, transgender icon, former Olympic champion before making her transition says, “Dave Chappelle is 100 percent right. This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ movement ”, then it means that the neo-obscurantist front is showing some cracks and that the rebellion against the new inquisition is finally growing and getting stronger.

They want to literally erase comedian Chappelle for putting a salacious joke about trans in his repertoire. A group of Netflix squads has even marched to demand from the terrified platform the burning of that show. The usual crowd of fanatic and frightened actors and actresses threatened Netflix not to participate in its productions again if the name of Chappelle had not been banned from its rooms. It is difficult to sympathize in this intoxicated climate with Chappelle, a brave person who refuses to put his head under the guillotine. But Caitlyn Jenner had the heart to break the siege, to say that fanatics do not act in her name, to evade the decree that bans all irony. Not in his name, the squadristi go away, please.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.