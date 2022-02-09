Caitlyn Jenner buys a team in the W Series – News

Caitlyn Jenner becomes team principal and owner of a team that will bear her name in the W Series: Jenner Racing is born February 9, 2022



C.aitlyn Jenner enters through the main door of the W Series, becoming team principal and owner of a team that will bear his name, the Jenner Racing. Born Bruce Jenner, Caitlyn is best known for her gold medal – prior to her transition – her to the Montreal Olympics in 1976 in the decathlon and for participation in the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, which chronicled the extended family life with ex-wife Kris, mother of his daughters Kendall and Kylie, as well as Kim Kardashian. Not everyone knows, however, that Jenner is also passionate about racing.

Jenner first ran in a celebrity-only race at the 1979 Long Beach Grand Prix, and, a year later, took part in the 24 Hours of Daytona. Subsequently, she was engaged in the IMSA Camel GT as a Ford driver, participating in 57 races over a span of six years. Jenner first took her career win at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1986with the co-équipier Scott Pruett: They were first in their class and fourth overall. In the same year, he took second place in the IMSA GTO.

“Since I am a supporter of fair competition, a lover of motorsport and a supporter of all women in sport, from grassroots to competitive, the W Series is perfect for me and represents the meeting point of different aspects of my career – she explained. Jenner -. The W Series, a championship that has as its mission to inspire young girls and empower women to succeed in an environment that has traditionally been dominated by men, is changing the face of motorsport. The category is experiencing rapid expansion, thanks to a truly international parterre of drivers and racing, and this is the best time to get involved. ”