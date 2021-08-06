Caitlyn Jenner: embarrassing gaffe of “Grace”

Recently the newspaper “Grazia” has made a gaffe that has not gone unnoticed by the populous of the web and, in particular, by some social pages that have promptly reported the incident. On their website, in fact, an article pointed the finger at Caitlyn Jenner, at birth William Bruce Jenner, accusing her of having resorted excessively to surgery. But things are a bit different…

William Bruce Jenner is the ex-husband of Kris Jenner, mother of the famous Kardashian (had since his first marriage) but also of Kendall and Kyle. However, the couple divorced in the 2014 and in the 2015 the man announced that he had taken the path of sex change.

To date, in fact, the father of the two Models became Caitlyn Jenner and is for all intents and purposes a woman. So far nothing of strange except that a few hours ago “Grace” included the character in an article about VIPs who have “exaggerated with surgery”.

To note it, among others, the social page “Very Inutil People”, which readily commented the issue in an ironic post.

Grace: gaffe about Kendall Jenner’s father

In a recent article by “Grace”, famous women’s newspaper, the portal has included Caitlyn Jenner, to the century William Bruce Jenner in an article titled “The stars who have exaggerated with the scalpel”.

In support of the sentence then, it was inserted also a before and after between how it was man until a few years ago and as it looks today.

Too bad, however, that the father of Kendall and Kyle Jenner has not abused the surgery; its change of aspect in fact, it is due to a change of sex, which today led him to be called Caitlyn.

“NCS… WE ARE NOT THERE. HE CHANGED SEX, HE DIDN’T WANT TO BE A MORE BEAUTIFUL MAN!”

commented on social media on the page VeryInutilPeople, who immediately noticed the fall committed by the newspaper. Who knows how the portal to the controversies, especially in these days in which the pride month!