Caitlyn Jenner gets makeup from her daughter Kylie and the other weekend gossip

Caitlyn Jenner lets her daughter Kylie do her makeup. It happened on Saturday, when the former Olympian, 71, decided to rely on the expert hand of Kylie, 23, who saw fit to immortalize the make-up session on her YouTube channel. “This is the highlight of my life” Kylie said before Caitlyn confided that, after 65 years, it was finally time to live the life she had always dreamed of.

The moment of intimacy between parent and daughter is also underscored by the degree of confidence between the two, such as when Kylie explains why she and her sister Kendall keep calling Caitlyn ‘dad’: ‘It was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Sometimes this community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns – everyone has an opinion. But, from the start, I felt I had to do it in a way that works for me – everyone has to do it their way, ”Caitlyn made clear. “I’m not your mother, I’ve been your father all along and I’ll be your father until the day I die “ he then stressed before advising Kylie to live life with enthusiasm and to pursue her passions always and in any case, whatever happens.

Laura Pausini and the most beautiful photo«It was the night of February 6th dear Paola …». Thus begins the post that Laura Pausini posted on her Instagram profile, accompanied by a photo of her with her belly a few days before giving birth to her daughter Paola, born on February 8, 2013. “I knew that after a few days you I would finally have known and I took this photo for you, for when you would have grown up, to show you that I will never forget this moment ». A dedication full of love and a special wish. THE STORY AND THE PHOTOS

Ainett Stephens and son Christopher, who stopped talking when he was 2 years oldThe life of Ainett Stephens, a Venezuelan model and showgirl, changed three years ago when her son Christopher suddenly stopped talking. “After a checkup, we received the diagnosis: autism spectrum disorder. It was a very difficult time, no parent expects to receive such news, “says Stephens for the first time to very true*, * explaining that she moved away from show business mainly to be close to her son. THE ARTICLE

** Kate Middleton: «William, my greatest support» ** They will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in April but, in the meantime, Kate Middleton and William are closer than ever. In a recent video call with other parents posted on the royal couple’s Instagram profile, the Duchess of Cambridge explained that her “greatest support” during the pandemic was her husband: “Unable to rely on the usual support systems, this is It has been a really difficult year for many families, ”added Kate who, during the Covid-19 epidemic, continued to team up with William and not fail in his royal duties. THE STORY

Prince Harry and the renunciation of military titlesThe second son of Charles and Diana would have no intention of giving up his military titles won on the field. It is for this reason that he would like to spend more time in the UK, to review the terms of the Megxit. His wife Meghan, however, does not seem willing to return to London, not even for the summer. THE ARTICLE

** Michele Bravi: The educational methods of Kate Middleton and William ** «I went through a moment of enormous darkness, but here I have broken my silence. Today I return to see things, ”said the singer a very true on the occasion of the release of The geography of the dark, his latest album. The anniversary, however, also led him to talk about a fundamental love of his life and then ended: «At the moment in which that story was being born I did not recognize its importance. My life at a certain point underwent a tear and the darkness came before my eyes in a violent way: I had lost contact with reality. His presence was a reason for orientation. I think he is the most human person I have ever known, without his humanity many things I would not have understood and solved ». THE ARTICLE

** Chiara Ferragni and the story of Leone’s birth on Instagram ** «At the thirty-seventh week, my doctor told me that it would not be safe to wait any longer. At 1:00 am on March 19th, I went to the hospital and started induction, with a Foley catheter and very painful contractions. I started taking oxytocin in order to prepare my body for childbirth. A few hours later, around eleven in the morning, my waters broke and I requested an epidural ». Chiara Ferragni tells, for the first time, the details of the birth of her first-born Leo waiting to give birth to her baby girl. THE ARTICLE

** Is Natalie Portman pregnant? ** On the occasion of his last public appearance in Sidney for the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, many argue that Natalie Portman could be pregnant with her third child along with her husband Benjamin Millepied. Portman, mother of Aleph, born in 2011, and Amalia, born six years later, was photographed in gymnastic gear, with her belly apparently rounded under a loose tank top. The indiscretion was neither confirmed nor denied by the person directly concerned. THE ARTICLE

