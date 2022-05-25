Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Was “Hard” Living With Kim Kardashian – Up News Info

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlyn Jenner sheds light on Kim Kardashian’s relationship with ex-husband Kanye West.

“She was a very difficult woman to be around,” Jenner said of West on an episode of “The Pivot Podcast.”

The 72-year-old Olympic gold medalist said West was on her “side” when she transitioned in 2015, but shared that the rapper is a “very complicated guy”.

“I’m actually really into Pete right now with Kim,” Jenner said, giving her thumbs up to Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson.

KANYE WEST OUT OF KIM KARDASHIAN’S ‘SNL’ MONOLOGUE: ‘I WILL NEVER EMBRACE HER AND WALK OUT’

“We have a comedian in the family. Yay! We don’t need more rappers. We need a comedian in the family.”

During the episode, Jenner shared that her stepdaughter brought Davidson to her home in Malibu to meet her.

“[Davidson is] very different from what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with, especially Kanye,” Jenner said.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“Pete is 180 degrees the other way. First of all, he treats her so well, and when they were here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy.”

Kardashian and the “Saturday Night Live” star started dating in October. The couple recently made their relationship more public by attending the 2022 Met Gala together.

kardashians filed for divorce from West in February 2021. West and Kardashian had a rocky public divorce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The musician had aired his drama with Kardashian about parenting their children and the ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star’s new boyfriend.

The couple are co-parents of their four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.