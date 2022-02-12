Caitlyn Jenner takes over a team in W Series

The World Cup W Series 2022 welcomes the entry of a new team, Jenner Racing. The team takes the surname of Caitlyn, 72 and a well-known face on US television. Her past tells of a life as an athlete, when she was still called William Bruce. With that name, in fact, he was gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. Then, at 66, the change of sex and the new career full of satisfactions. And now Caitlyn tries to launch into the women’s top league to spread a strong message.

Jenner’s approach to the world of motors is nothing new. In fact, he had had a spell as a driver, competing in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1980 and winning the 12 Hours of Sebring in the GTO class six years later. For Caitlyn it is therefore a welcome return, as she explained to the media: “As an advocate of fair competition and all women in the sport, from grassroots to elite, the W Series meets all my needs and is a fusion of the different. aspects of my career “. Jenner continues: “I saw the W Series and when the opportunity came to have a team, I wondered what I could do. There are some very good women as drivers, but they have to have a chance. I would like to become a kind of Roger. Pensk “.