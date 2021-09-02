Caitlyn Jenner, the Netflix documentary moves and thrills

It has been available on Netflix for a few weeks Untold – Caitlyn Jenner, a documentary on the life of the sports champion Bruce Jenner, protagonist of the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games during which he won the gold medal in the decathlon competition, before becoming Caitlyn and also make herself known as the stepmother of the Kardashian sisters.

The documentary is part of a docuseries dedicated to some central episodes in the history of US sport on the streaming platform from 10 August to 7 September: there are among others “the Brawl of the Palace”Between Pace and Pistons in the NBA, the singular story of the Trashers hockey team and the mental health story of Mardy Fish, historical rival of Roger Federer.

The best part of this episode of Untold is definitely Bruce Jenner’s adventure at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, his fight against arch Soviet rival. Mykola Avilov, supported by his then wife Linda Thompson. The US multiplayer takes home the gold medal, but something inside him leaves him continually dissatisfied, despite the fact that the doors of television and therefore of popularity open up for him in the aftermath of his triumph in Canada.

So Bruce decides to start in absolute silence (even his children were not aware of it) a series of surgical operations that culminate in the gender reassignment. The gossip portal Tmz intercepts a photograph of the former champion as he exits the back of a doctor’s office, representing the hardest moment for Jenner, especially towards the family, even if his son Burt confided that he was not surprised by the its coming out.

This last part relating to the discovery of one’s gender identity has not been extensively developed, but this is not necessarily a flaw. Untold it is above all a sports documentary with astonishing writing and a well-balanced tale between the mythical exploits of Bruce and the new life of Caitlyn.