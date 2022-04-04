CaixaBank launches a new area specialized in health and wellness businesses

VALENCIA (VP). CaixaBank continues to promote its specialization model with the launch of CaixaBank FeelGood, a new area created to offer products and services adapted to the specific needs of businesses linked to health and well-being. Through FeelGood, the entity will provide a comprehensive financial and non-financial service to the self-employed, micro-companies and establishments dedicated to health, well-being, sports, beauty and pet care. With this launch, the entity reaffirms its commitment to offering specialized support and personalized attention to businesses in key sectors.

Community feel good will serve clinics and medical consultations; dentists and opticians; sports and physiotherapy centers; barbershops and beauty salons; veterinary clinics; among other businesses related to care. CaixaBank currently has a portfolio of more than 116,000 customers in these sectors, which positions it as a reference entity for this type of establishment.

The new division was born with the aim of supporting health and wellness businesses and freelancers with products and services that help them manage their day-to-day activities and go beyond financial matters. Through FeelGood, CaixaBank will make a range of services available to this type of establishment that will include everything from specialized tools and technological solutions that will allow them to digitize themselves and thus simplify the management of their point of sale, to financing adapted to this type of business to cover needs such as the acquisition of equipment for the development of their professional activity.

CaixaBank FeelGood’s catalog of products and services will also include specialized insurance, rental of specific equipment and investment solutions. In addition, through CaixaBank, this type of establishment will be able to offer financing options for its own products and services to end customers from the same point of sale.

FeelGood will articulate its service and personalized attention through a network of expert managers in the sector who will provide advice from the entity’s offices and digital channels. With the aim of enhancing the digital experience and offering added value to the customer service and service delivery model, CaixaBank FeelGood is also conceived as a digital community of customers who, through the online channel, will have exclusive access to specific financial and non-financial content for the industry. Through a digital environment created exclusively for FeelGood at CaixaBankNow, customers will be able to view content of interest, access and contract the entity’s products and services, and receive specialized advice from their manager without having to go to the branch.

CaixaBank, the value of specialization

Thanks to its specialization model, with a value proposition of products and services adapted to each segment, CaixaBank is a reference for the business fabric, as well as for shops, businesses, the self-employed and entrepreneurs.

To provide services to companies with a turnover of less than 2 million euros, as well as shops, businesses and the self-employed, the entity has CaixaBank Negocios, the division that develops products and services adapted to the peculiarities of this customer segment with advice close and comprehensive, not only through financial support, but also from the accompaniment in the management of their day to day. CaixaBank Negocios also offers specific services and personalized attention to sectors such as restaurants, through CaixaBank Food&Drinks, and pharmacies, through CaixaBank Pharma.

Currently, this personalized service is offered from the more than 80 Store Negocios offices located throughout the country and through the more than 3,000 specialized managers in this segment who work in the entity’s network of offices.