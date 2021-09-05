Cake: Jennifer Aniston was inspired by the tragic true story of Stacy Courtney

Jennifer Aniston played the role of Claire Simmons in Cake after delving into the true story of Stacy Courtney: that’s who is the stunt-woman who inspired the performance of the actress.

Jennifer Aniston, in order to play the role of Claire Simmons in Cake, decided to be inspired by the true story of a dear friend and colleague of hers, Stacy Courtney, a tragic and very touching story that, also thanks to this film, seems to have had a happy ending.

Cake: Jennifer Aniston in a dramatic scene from the film

Courtney worked as a stunt woman and stunt double in Hollywood for many years until she was hit by a boat propeller that “he literally chewed his left leg“, immediately pausing his career and, above all, his own life.

From then on, Stacy had to live with terrible chronic pain, received 23 surgeries and developed an addiction to oxycodone, a powerful opiate. “I nearly lost my life and went through three years of chronic pain and many surgeries“, said the woman during the promotional tour of the film, in which she took part for working on the set as a stunt coordinator.

Aniston was aware of the stunt-woman’s story but not the intimate details: “I knew that he had suffered a horrible injury, that he had been through a very traumatic time and that his career and life were basically on hiatus. I didn’t know the details, so I asked her to sit down with me and tell me everything, I wanted to know what it feels like when you find yourself forced to live all this. She is now much better and that makes me deeply happy, she has taken back her life and career and I am thrilled to have worked with her on the set of this film.. “

Cake: Jennifer Aniston with Chris Messina in a scene from the film

On Rotten Tomatoes the film has a 48% approval rating based on 126 reviews, with an average rating of 5.83 / 10. The critical consensus of the site states: “Cake offers Jennifer Aniston the opportunity to test her dramatic skills, unfortunately, it lacks depth and is a film suitable only for the most die-hard fans of the actress.. ”