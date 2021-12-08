Cake with only 3 ingredients | Benedetta Rossi’s recipe

Have you ever tried to make a cake with only 3 ingredients? If you are looking for the right recipe for a quick but good dessert, this one is right for you, because it is really tasty and even if it seems incredible it requires the use of very few ingredients. Let’s find out what they are and above all let’s learn what are the steps to follow to make it better.

By following a few simple steps it is possible to create a tasty recipe that requires the use of very few ingredients. It seems like magic and instead it is the cake with only 3 ingredients, and it is the secret of one of the preparations of the famous Benedetta Rossi, which has become an icon and a point of reference for Italian men and women who want to try their hand at cooking in successful preparations.

Cake recipe with only 3 ingredients

If you want a special dessert but you don’t have many ingredients at home, you can rely on the ingenuity and talent of the legendary Benedetta Rossi, who has experimented with a very particular recipe. This is a special one cheesecake cake very soft and prepared using only 3 natural ingredients, namely eggs, bananas and spreadable cheese.

For a cake to be served to four people, the ingredients will be 3 medium eggs, 120 NS from very ripe bananas e 120 NS lactose-free spreadable cheese, chi is not lactose intolerant, you can also choose classic spreadable cheese.

Here is what is the recipe for 3 Ingredients Cake. Preparation does not require the use of flour, nor sugar and gluten and lactose are not present. Therefore it can also be consumed by those who have allergies and intolerances to these components. That of the food blogger really seems like magic, but instead it is reality. Let’s find out what is needed and how to prepare the three-ingredient cake.

The dessert prepared by Benedetta Rossi

First of all, it is necessary to separate the egg yolks from the whites and beat the egg whites with the help of electric kitchen whisk. Then you have to mash the bananas with a fork and combine it with the whipped egg whites. Then the cheese is also added and mixed.

READ ALSO—> Italian cheesecake | The tasty recipe of Benedetta Rossi

READ ALSO—> Eggs: how to tell if they have expired | The infallible method

At this point it is necessary to add the egg yolks in the mixture and mix with the help of a spatula. Cover a pan with a diameter of 18 cm with parchment paper and pour all the mixture into it. Finally, it is necessary to cook in a static oven, preheated to 170 ° for 15 minutes then to 160 ° for 15 minutes, and finally finish cooking with the oven off for another 20 minutes. At that point, just let it cool and serve it.