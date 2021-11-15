Calabria injury, calf strain confirmed: recovery times

The AC Milan full-back has seen his muscle injury not insignificant confirmed: he will remain out for several AC Milan matches.

His immediate return to Milanello after the match Italy-Switzerland on a Friday evening he had already aroused great concern. Tension for the muscle problem accused by Davide Calabria in blue jersey.

Despite taking part only in the final match of the Olympic stadium, Calabria immediately accused a not insignificant muscle discomfort. Quick checks by the medical staff of the National team and decision to send it back to Milan for further visits.

In the last few hours, confirmations have arrived on what we already told you a few days ago: the Milan medical staff found a calf strain and will be evaluated progressively over the course of this week. Now the comparison is on which therapy to adopt.

Calabria injury, which matches he skips

Stretching in a delicate area such as the calf and the soleus is an injury that should be kept an eye on. Especially for a footballer like Calabria which makes running and pace changes one of its strengths.

The news is bad for Stefano Pioli, who risks doing without his vice-captain for several of the 9 races that are missing between now and the stop for the Christmas holidays. All key matches, between the championship and the Champions League. Meanwhile, one thing is certain: Calabria will sit in the stands both in the match of Florence of November 20, both in the duel on Spanish soil atAtletico Madrid of the following 24.

After that, subsequent routine checks will allow Milan to understand when Calabria will be able and enlisted again. The hope is to get him back at least by the end of the month, perhaps for the midweek shift Genoa-Milan of 1 December. But any prediction to date could be biased and wrong.

Pioli can not help but think of the substitute: the solutions lead to Pierre Kalulu, already deployed as vice-Calabria to the right, or to the re-entrant Alessandro Florenzi. At least there is no lack of alternative choices.