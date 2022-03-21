Calabria, Lazio and Marche return to the white zone, from May 1st it is compulsory to wear a mask indoors

The latest news in real time on Covid-19 in Italy and in the world, today’s updates on Monday 21 March: Calabria, Lazio and Marche are back in the white zone. Towards the end of the state of emergency on March 31st. From May 1st, the masks will also be available indoors in Italy. The government maintains the rules on smart working until June 30, even after the end of the state of emergency. In yesterday’s bulletin, the Ministry of Health recorded 60,145 new cases and 93 deaths due to the virus.

From 1 April the Super Green Pass obligation in the workplace for over 50s falls. From April, the capacity in the Stadiums will also return to 100% with the basic Green Pass.

