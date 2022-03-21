Calabria, Lazio and Marche return to the white zone, from May 1st it is compulsory to wear a mask indoors

The latest news in real time on Covid-19 in Italy and in the world, today’s updates on Monday 21 March: Calabria, Lazio and Marche are back in the white zone. Towards the end of the state of emergency on March 31st. From May 1st, the masks will also be available indoors in Italy. The government maintains the rules on smart working until June 30, even after the end of the state of emergency. In yesterday’s bulletin, the Ministry of Health recorded 60,145 new cases and 93 deaths due to the virus.
From 1 April the Super Green Pass obligation in the workplace for over 50s falls. From April, the capacity in the Stadiums will also return to 100% with the basic Green Pass.
Infection increase, Galli: “It’s the price to pay if you want to reopen everything”
Professor Massimo Galli
“Even just considering the number of people I have heard in recent days and who have recovered the infection, although it is a limited and unscientific observatory, a resumption of” Covid infections “clearly emerges and is also evident from other observers. I would say from all possible observers “. Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, said this to Adnkronos Health, according to whom the numbers show “a not negligible increase” linked to “a return to non-compliance with the logical rules” of prudence. “Did we want to open everything? Okay, but opening everything with fewer precautions implies paying a duty of this type”, specifies the expert who does not feel “comfortable” especially thinking of the southern winter approaching in the hemisphere opposite to ours. : “He could reserve anything”, he warns.
Family members of Covid victims: “Shameful to criticize the support from the Russian”
“We were able to thank them when they came to Italy from all parts of the world and now we criticize those who gave us support? It is shameful not to remember and now to exploit the support they gave us in the negative.” This was stated by the lawyer Consuelo Locati, lawyer of the families of the victims of Covid, in an interview with Adnkronos, commenting on the doubts raised in recent days on the Russian mission in Italy during the first pandemic wave. The lawyer, in turn the daughter of one of the victims of the first wave of Covid in the Bergamo area, then remarks that “if we had been prepared and if we had intervened earlier, we would have saved between 2 and 4 thousand deaths. And if there had not been the aid from convoys of foreign doctors, the victims would have been even more “.
In South Tyrol 306 new cases of Covid in 24 hours
South Tyrol has recorded one death and 306 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours. The number of hospitalizations is also increasing: in hospital wards the number of beds occupied goes from 53 to 60 and in intensive care from 4 to 5. In quarantine there are 6,225 South Tyroleans, while 481 have been declared cured.
Veneto, there are 1,938 new cases of Covid and 6 deaths
There are 1,938 new cases of Covid-19 and 6 deaths in Veneto recorded in the last 24 hours. The figure, reported in the bulletin of the Veneto Region, appears much lower than that of the last few days because it refers to a public holiday. On the other hand, hospitalizations increased with 19 new admissions to medical areas and new access to intensive care
Tuscany, 2,105 new positives in 24 hours
2,105 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Tuscany. The positivity rate is 17.71% on 11,889 tests of which 5,199 molecular swabs and 6,690 rapid tests. The president of the Region, Eugenio Giani, announces it on Telegram.
Cartabellotta (Gimbe): “Pandemic does not leave us alone and vaccination campaign stalled”
“The pandemic does not leave us alone and the vaccination campaign is at stake. This is a neglected issue.” This was stated by the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta speaking on Radio Cusano Campus. “I saw the data and I was angry: we have lost from 40% to 18% fewer new vaccinates in the last few weeks. From March 4 to 20 we have had just over 20 thousand new vaccinates, 4 thousand between 5 and 11 years, 11 thousand in the age group between 12 and 49 and 4,700 in the over 50 age group. This means that, beyond the viral circulation, the vaccination campaign has pulled the oars into the boat “
Pregliasco: “I continue to receive threats from the no-vax”
“I keep getting threats from no-vaxes, even worse than before.” The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco said this during the Agorà broadcast on RaiTre. “I don’t have an escort but I am observed in my movements, especially in the evening
I pray on Covid: “It will still give us a hard time”
“Covid will still give us a hard time: we need prudence and progressiveness in the measures because we may have to go back”. The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco said this during the Agorà broadcast on RaiTre. “We will have an undulating trend with the presence of the disease that will follow the seasons. We have to take the risks into account,” he said.
China, Shanghai Diseny closes for new Covid-19 cases
Shanghai Dinsey has closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tourism and commercial businesses are facing a new flare-up of the pandemic that is causing new closures and restrictions. The southern shopping center of Shenzhen has instead allowed the reopening of shops and offices after a week-long closure, while, also in China, the cities of Changchun and Jilin in the north-east have started carrying out sweeping tests. Jilin has ordered its 2 million residents to stay at home.
England, fourth dose of vaccine in spring for millions of frail patients
Millions of British citizens included in the most vulnerable population groups will be able to carry out the fourth dose of the anti Covid-19 vaccine in the spring. Doses will be available for specific categories: residents
of nursing homes, the over 75 and the immunosuppressed aged 12 and over. It is estimated that approximately five million doses will be administered and approximately 600,000 citizens should receive the report from the National Health Service.
Chrysants on Omicron 2 diffusion: “Now Covid as an influence, other restrictions useless”
“We must take it into our heads that if we are not fragile people and we are vaccinated, even if we catch Covid-19 nothing serious will happen”. This was stated by Andrea Cristanti, professor of microbiology and chemical microbiology at the University of Padua, in an interview with La Stampa. “It is useless to think of new restrictions, they are useless. When in January we touched 250 thousand cases a day we were in full restrictive phase. The contagion curve has dropped only thanks to vaccinations and those recovered from the virus. The third dose protects at the most. for a period of three months. Then the protection diminishes and we become more exposed. ” On the fourth dose of vaccine, he raises: “Totally useless, it is only necessary for the frail. Those who want to do it, can proceed safely, but categorically I would recommend it only for the frail”.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Monday 21 March
From today Calabria, Lazio and Marche return to the white zone. Italy goes towards the end of the state of emergency on March 31st: rules on smart working extended to June 30th. From May 1st, the obligation to wear a mask indoors will fall, while from April 1st the Super Green Pass obligation at the workplace falls. In the latest bulletin, 60,145 new cases and 93 deaths due to the virus were recorded.
- Lombardy: +6.371
- Veneto: +4.656
- Emilia Romagna: +3.896
- Campania: +7.130
- Lazio: +7.413
- Piedmont: +1.267
- Tuscany: +4.577
- Sicily: +4.777
- Puglia: +6.464
- Liguria: +5.175
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +732
- Brands: +2.396
- Abruzzo: +3.040
- Calabria: +2.197
- PA Bolzano: +332
- Umbria: +1.907
- Sardinia: +1411
- PA Trento: +272
- Basilicata: +811
- Molise: +383
- Aosta Valley: +46
Two deaths from Covid in China: the first for over a year. Omicron 2 cases boom in Germany and South Korea