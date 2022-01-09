Calabria will lose 234 in two years

LAMEZIA TERME It has been the front line against the pandemic for two years. But territorial medicine risks implosion. “Two years of Covid 19 devastated it», He explains to Everyday occurrence Claudio Cricelli, president of the Society of General Medicine. It happens, throughout Italy, that many are throwing in the towel or are preparing to do so even anticipating retirement, which usually takes place around the age of 70.

The data coming from Enpam and that the Fq has elaborated in the infographics below, the social security institution of doctors, they are merciless. 3,061 family doctors retired in 2021. In 2022, another 3,257 will throw in the towel. More than 6,300 in two years, without a replacement able to fill the chasm.

In 24 months Campania, 452 Emilia Romagna, 622 Lazio, 687 Lombardy, 526 Puglia, 661 Sicily, 465 Veneto will lose. Calabria also pays a high price, where 234 will leave. In Sardinia in 212, in Tuscany they will hang their shirts in 437. However, all will have to deal with a bleeding that now appears unstoppable. And to these numbers must be added those relating to continuity of care and pediatrics. In fact, in two years, 678 medical guards and 749 freely chosen pediatricians will retire.

“The family doctors they are exhausted»Explains Cricelli again. «To understand it is necessary to make a comparison with the rest of Europe. A month after the pandemic began, the British health service had already allocated resources to reinforce general medicine. In Italy, on the other hand, we have kept the same numbers ».

“Today the burnout level of family doctors is appalling: The burden has increased significantly mainly because Covid patients have to be monitored constantly. And we must not forget that the other clients are also there: 40% of the Italian population is affected by chronic diseases», Adds Filippo Anelli, president of FnomceO, the federation of medical orders.