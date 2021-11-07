“Calafiori out, the choice on Pellegrini! Abraham, Villar and I can let a young player play ”- SOS Fanta

Eve press conference for José Mourinho, the Roma coach talked about Pellegrini in this way and not just before tomorrow’s match against Venezia. His words collected from Romanist Pages.

PILGRIMS – “Calafiori is injured and Pellegrini has trained. You know everything ”. As it relates Sky Sports, the Giallorossi captain travels to the call-up and a starting shirt.

CALAFIORI – “Who plays in his place? We have three options. Mancini will definitely play. Then we have these three options: Cristante, Kumbulla or Ibanez. There are no Vina and Calafiori but maybe I decide to play Ibanez central and Tripi full back. He is not, but he has a tactical culture and is used to playing in that position in preseason ”.

ABRAHAM – “I don’t know if it’s easier. They are balanced. So I see them. It is difficult to find weak points. In my opinion he will do a championship without problems to save himself. It’s a balance team. It is not easy to study them and find weak points. Tammy is not Tammy: it is all of us. The only three who have scored a balanced number of goals with his position and game are Ibanez, Pellegrini, who scored his goals, as well as El Shaarawy without playing the starter. Everyone else has potential and ability and play, the chances of scoring are there every game. The time will come. For me Tammy is the same player who did well in the first few games ”.

CRISTANTE – “I’m happy with Cristante: he played a game where he did what we needed. He made a lot of game changes, he didn’t have any problems. Teams that have squads with two players per position are easier, we must adapt when problems arise. We need to do some work to complete the puzzle. But even without three left-backs, I’m confident we can find a balanced way to build the team for tomorrow. “

VILLAR AND BORJA MAYORAL – “I liked both of them, Borja Mayoral made a couple of assists, he gave movement, he gave quality and he entered well, he helped the team to help the attacking dynamics. He helped the team to equalize and find the winning goal. I like Villar with the ball and I don’t like him without the ball, in this case he needs to improve because he makes an effort in this direction. In Bodø’s second goal, it was seen that he struggles without the ball and in a game situation. He has quality, having the ball, playing offensively, with Veretout and Villar the team has created even more ”.

