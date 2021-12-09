Calcio, Raiola: “Never made a pizza in my life. The nickname? It all started with Mihajlovic …” | News

The prosecutor to the Germans of Sport 1: “My parents’ restaurant was the school of my life, I don’t mind being labeled as a pizza chef”

Mino Raiola he confesses. The super prosecutor, in a long interview with the Germans of Sport 1, talked a lot about his past, focusing in particular on his experience in the restaurant world: “Everyone says I’m a pizza chef, but you know what? I’ve never done a single pizza in my life – his words -. I don’t even know how to do it. But I have brought many to the customers of my parents’ restaurant. That place was the school of my life “.

Being labeled as a pizza chef, in any case, doesn’t matter to him: “I’m not sorry at all, but do you really know how this nickname was born? I had a big discussion with Sinisa Mihajlovic, who played for Inter, when Ibra was in Milan. After a derby, Mihajlovic said nonsense about Zlatan and if someone attacks my players it is as if he were attacking me. So we started arguing and Mihajlovic at one point said: ‘What does the pizza chef want?’ It all started like this … “.

For Raiola, of course, it was also an opportunity to talk about the market and among his many clients, the most coveted and courted one is undoubtedly Erling Haaland: “We have been thinking about his future for two years. We have clear ideas about where it should go and, of course, we look at what the market will offer. With a player like him we can influence the market, we will not be influenced. With the my players I changed the transfer market and today we agents have created a new game that joins football: the transfer market. Today for two days a week we talk about football, in the other five about transfers. I just do my job and I like it push me beyond the borders “.