Calciomercato Atalanta, Newcastle’s first offer for Zapata refused: here is the request

Newcastle’s official offer for Zapata

Not just Gosens: there is also and above all Zapata among Newcastle’s January goals. It seems complicated at the moment to hypothesize a farewell in the middle of the season for the striker prince of Gasperini, especially because then there would not be enough time to find a replacement that is up to it. But pay attention to the Juventus management: Benfica raised a wall for Nunez (who was the main goal in the initial ideas) and so now they are betting everything on the Colombian, for whom a first official offer: 5 million pounds plus 18 for the redemption obligation linked to salvation in Premier. Figure judged too low by the Percassi club which, however, did not completely close the door, making its request: the Goddess wants 40 million euros without clauses, to be sure to collect the entire amount to be reinvested for a center forward at the height of the technical chasm that Zapata would bequeath. In short, the negotiation remains standing: the fantasy coaches are waiting anxiously …