Calciomercato Cagliari, Lovato taken: what changes to fantasy football?

Cagliari: taken Lovato, i details

As has been known for a few days now, Diego Godin and Martin Caceres will leave Cagliari in January. Both out of the squad from the match against Juventus, they will be sold as soon as possible: by virtue of this, the Sardinian management has already begun to move right on the market front to identify the possible substitutes and the first has also been practically already taken. Let’s talk about Matteo Lovato, young central defender owned by Atalanta, ready to move to Cagliari during the winter window of the January transfer market. The agreement was found in the last few hours for the one who will in fact replace Diego Godin: naturally he will arrive on loan, almost certainly dry, until the end of the season. An interesting move also in fantasy football terms, because now he can certainly find more space.

Cagliari and Fantasy Football: what changes with Lovato?

As mentioned, at least at the moment, Lovato arrives to replace Godin. Regardless of who arrives (it is likely that another central will be purchased), we are sure that the young player owned by Atalanta will find a lot of space in the ranks of Cagliari. Consequently it becomes an important opportunity for fantasy coaches at the repair auction: he will almost certainly act on the center right of Mazzarri’s three-way defensive line with Ceppitelli and Carboni.

Last season he did very well at Verona, this year he had very few opportunities to show off his talent: just 6 appearances, 3 as a starter, with a yellow card collected and in total an average rating of 6 and a fantamedia of 5.9.