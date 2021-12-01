Calciomercato Fiorentina, new offer for the renewal of Vlahovic: the news

Juventus on Vlahovic: the situation

In any case, Juventus remains on the trail of Dusan Vlahovic. The bianconeri would like to return to the office in the next winter transfer market session, on the strength of the already certain collection of at least 25 million euros deriving from qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Fiorentina, however, continues to ask for at least 60-70 million euros for the Serbian card. So watch out for the next few weeks: renewal with Fiorentina or goodbye in January? Vlahovic’s future is currently unknown.