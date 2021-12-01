Calciomercato Fiorentina, new offer for the renewal of Vlahovic: the news
The winter transfer session is getting closer and closer and Vlahovic’s future hangs in the balance. In this context, the meeting between Joe Barone, Fiorentina’s DG, and Darko Ristic, agent of the Viola striker, which took place yesterday, should be read.
Fiorentina, what future for Vlahovic?
As reported by the Florentine courier, the purple company would like to find a solution that works for both sides regarding the future of Dusan Vlahovic. It cannot be excluded that Fiorentina are surprisingly formulating a new offer for the renewal of the Serbian striker who, just a few months ago, had refused a rich offer to stay in the viola. However, Juventus is still pressing on Vlahovic, given that the Old Lady seems to be very interested.
Juventus on Vlahovic: the situation
In any case, Juventus remains on the trail of Dusan Vlahovic. The bianconeri would like to return to the office in the next winter transfer market session, on the strength of the already certain collection of at least 25 million euros deriving from qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Fiorentina, however, continues to ask for at least 60-70 million euros for the Serbian card. So watch out for the next few weeks: renewal with Fiorentina or goodbye in January? Vlahovic’s future is currently unknown.