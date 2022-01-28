Calciomercato Fiorentina, today visits and signs for Cabral: will he be the owner?

Who is Cabral?

Born in Campina Grande in 1998, Cabral is a Brazilian striker with an excellent physique (186 cm tall by 86 kg) landed in Basel in the summer of 2019 after experiences at home with the shirts of Cearà and Palmeiras. In the last two and a half years his regularity in the Swiss league has impressed: 14 goals, 18 goals and this year others 14 goals in just 18 Super League appearances. So far in the season, between the national tournament and the Conference League, he is at an altitude 27 goals in 31 games, one every 94 ‘on average. Enough to convince Fiorentina: his arrival in Italy can also represent one surprise at the Fantasy Football in view of the next one repair rod?