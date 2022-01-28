Calciomercato Fiorentina, today visits and signs for Cabral: will he be the owner?

Arthur Cabral is Fiorentina’s new center forward. Vlahovic flew to Juventus and so for the ligliata management here is the need to find an heir to the height resolved in a few hours: after Piatek, another striker for Italian arrives. Medical examinations today, then the official announcement.
Cabral alla Fiorentina, the details
Overcoming the competition of Milik and also of Toni Martinez in the preferences of the company, Cabral will be the new Fiorentina striker. The details of the salary: four and a half years at 1.7 million euros per season plus bonuses. Agreement found with Basel on the player’s card: the initial valuation was 18 million euros, but the fact that his contract was due to expire in June 2023 led the Swiss to settle for a slightly lower figure. Fiorentina’s final proposal was 14 million + 2 bonuses linked to performance. Yesterday the player landed in Florence, today physical tests and the official status of the operation.
Who is Cabral?
Born in Campina Grande in 1998, Cabral is a Brazilian striker with an excellent physique (186 cm tall by 86 kg) landed in Basel in the summer of 2019 after experiences at home with the shirts of Cearà and Palmeiras. In the last two and a half years his regularity in the Swiss league has impressed: 14 goals, 18 goals and this year others 14 goals in just 18 Super League appearances. So far in the season, between the national tournament and the Conference League, he is at an altitude 27 goals in 31 games, one every 94 ‘on average. Enough to convince Fiorentina: his arrival in Italy can also represent one surprise at the Fantasy Football in view of the next one repair rod?
Repair auction, who to buy between Piatek and Cabral at Fantasy Football?
In optics repair rod, to better face the next 15 days of Fantasy Football, there are three options to be considered in runoff between Piatek and Cabral:
- BUY PIATEK AND CABRAL – It depends on the credits you have available and the slots you can occupy for both. Obviously having them together would allow you to field the Fiorentina center forward every week and, knowing the Italian game, the prolificacy and the responsibility of the post Vlahovic, this move can make the difference. But pay attention to the expense: buying both Piatek and Cabral can take up a large part of your budget. Can you afford it?
- BUY CABRAL ONLY – Completely respectable choice: considering Fiorentina’s great investment, he will in all likelihood be the player in the long run holder in 4-3-3. And the Brazilian, despite his young age, already has an avalanche of goals behind him, especially in Switzerland. He is a candidate to be the crack of the repair auction, but he could have a more frequent alternation with Piatek than that which Vlahovic would have had with the Pole. Then there is the unknown change in the championship, in addition to the necessary initial period of acclimatization.
- BUY PIATEK ONLY – Typical strategy of those who want to draw the joker to complete their attackers department, spending much less than he would do by betting Cabral but trying to get yield and surprise bonuses. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a regular holder who brings more goals, consistency and regularity to your squad, you can turn elsewhere.