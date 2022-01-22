Calciomercato Inter, Correa’s replacement can come from Genoa

Joaquin Correa’s injury complicated the plans at Inter. The Nerazzurri could decide to intervene on the market in January.

During the weekInter by Simone Inzaghi reached the qualification for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup in extremis, beating theEmpoli only in extra time. In addition to a difficult challenge, the coach also had another bad news.

After a few minutes into the match, Argentine striker Joaquin stopped due to injury Correa, yet another stop of the season. Today Inter have issued a press release on the injury and the player will remain stationary for about a month.

The Nerazzurri club is now with two players as old as age Sanchez And Dzeko and with the solo Lautaro Martinez at full power. Consequently Marotta and Ausilio evaluate whether to intervene on the market

Inter, an old ball for the attack is back

Given the problems in attack, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri club could return to Felipe Caicedo, current center forward of Genoa. The player is no longer indispensable for the Ligurian club and could become a low cost blow for the Nerazzurri attack.

The player is an old acquaintance of Simone Inzaghi who had him at Lazio and who also requested him in the summer and now he could arrive, even if only on loan.