Calciomercato Inter, eyes on Kostic: here is the advantage

Filip Kostic, left winger of Eintracht Frankfurt, is a transfer market goal for Inzaghi’s Inter: Calciomercato.it’s latest on the deal

The agreement for the renewal of Perisic remains far away. So much so that many are ready to bet on a return of the Croatian to Germany. However, there is another player, as collected by Calciomercato.it, who can do the reverse and take the place of the former Wolfsburg.

We are talking about Filip Kostic, external Serbian left, long on Inter’s radar, determined to leave Eintracht Frankfurt next summer, when it will be one year after the deadline. The class of 1992 did not digest the failure to sell willingly in the last transfer window and look for the leap into a big player in European football.

Inter transfer market, Kostic in the viewfinder

Inter are pressing on Kostic and the player seems to like the possible destination: a clue is his passage to Alexander Lucci as a prosecutor, a very active agent mainly in the Italian Serie A league who, in the Inter squad, already has several of his clients, from Correa to Kolarov.