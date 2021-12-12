Calciomercato Inter: Now the fans believe it, goodbye skepticism | Social | Social | Sport And Go
Part of the past is the skepticism that hovered overInter. Inzaghi’s path has convinced everyone and now the fans are convinced that important names will also arrive on the market.
The names followed are no longer a mystery. For the attack, Inter intensified contacts with Sassuolo, where two of the most closely followed players play. The first is Scamacca, a center forward of tonnage that practically all the big names like, the second is Raspadori, who has the Nerazzurri in his heart and therefore would have a preferential lane for Inter. For all midfield roles, however, the number one goal is the same as last summer: Nandez.
On social media, the Nerazzurri supporters have their mouth watering. Many, however, are those who invite managers to be prudent, given the current times. “If Scamacca is worth 40 million, tonight I’m going out to dinner with Eva Green”, Matteo jokes. Descend, on the other hand, is not entirely convinced of the qualities of the Sassuolo center forward: “Let’s say that if we combine the qualities of Beto with those of Scamacca then perhaps we would have a striker from Inter”. Another fan, Interandedits, adds: “Scamacca more Frattesi I would like a bang and maybe we add Raspadori“. Finally, Beppe Malox warns Marotta: “Giulini wants to set off an auction with Napoli for Nandez, but Marotta is a fox so either on our terms or nothing is done about it”