Calciomercato Inter: Now the fans believe it, goodbye skepticism | Social | Social | Sport And Go

Part of the past is the skepticism that hovered overInter. Inzaghi’s path has convinced everyone and now the fans are convinced that important names will also arrive on the market.

The names followed are no longer a mystery. For the attack, Inter intensified contacts with Sassuolo, where two of the most closely followed players play. The first is Scamacca, a center forward of tonnage that practically all the big names like, the second is Raspadori, who has the Nerazzurri in his heart and therefore would have a preferential lane for Inter. For all midfield roles, however, the number one goal is the same as last summer: Nandez.