Calciomercato Inter, we are working on 4 purchases. And Vecino can end up in Napoli
Inter unleashed on the market. The viewfinder is already focused on next summer, but something could move already in the January session, but it will also depend on the outputs. Certainly Marotta and Ausilio are very active in these weeks and there are at least 4 negotiations standing. The latest in chronological order leads to Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt, identified as a possible heir to Perisic, destined to say goodbye at the end of the season as a free agent.
Inter transfer market, via Vecino and inside Nandez?
Instead, Inter’s interest in Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari. Last summer the negotiation went on for a long time and in the end it did not go through, but the Uruguayan snatched from Giulini the promise to let him leave in case of an adequate offer. And Inter could come forward again in January: the idea would be that of an onerous loan with the right of redemption. The Nerazzurri, however, must “free” a place in the median and the main suspect is Matias Vecino, in the light of his latest statements. Spalletti likes Vecino, who wanted him right at Inter, and now he would gladly embrace him again at Napoli, also in consideration of Anguissa’s departure for the Africa Cup of Nations in January. A low cost negotiation can be born, which would be convenient for everyone.
Calciomercato Inter, operations for June
With a view to the future, the first name is that of Andrè Onana, Ajax goalkeeper expiring of contract and already promised spouse of the Nerazzurri. The Cameroonian will join Handanovic next season, with the aim of collecting the legacy of the Inter goal.
But Marotta and Ausilio also work for the attack. The Insigne issue is closely monitored e we keep thinking of Raspadori, on the Nerazzurri radars for months now. The news is that Inter could look for a agreement with Sassuolo already in January, but leaving the player in Emilia until the end of the season, to then bring him to the Nerazzurri for next season.