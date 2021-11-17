Calciomercato Inter, we are working on 4 purchases. And Vecino can end up in Napoli

Calciomercato Inter, operations for June

With a view to the future, the first name is that of Andrè Onana, Ajax goalkeeper expiring of contract and already promised spouse of the Nerazzurri. The Cameroonian will join Handanovic next season, with the aim of collecting the legacy of the Inter goal.

But Marotta and Ausilio also work for the attack. The Insigne issue is closely monitored e we keep thinking of Raspadori, on the Nerazzurri radars for months now. The news is that Inter could look for a agreement with Sassuolo already in January, but leaving the player in Emilia until the end of the season, to then bring him to the Nerazzurri for next season.