Calciomercato Juve, between Aubameyang and Martial the idea of ​​Scamacca returns for Allegri

Juve like the game of three cards up to a certain point. For some time there has been talk of Anthony Martial, Mauro Icardi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but (in one way or another) the negotiations for these three forwards are suffering some dangerous slowdowns. So in the last few days a candidacy already in August brought to the attention of Federico Cherubini has returned to the fore: the Sassuolo ram Gianluca Scamacca. He will remember how in the hot days of the farewell of CR7 the bianconeri tried to close for him before turning on Moise Kean. For the new assault on Continassa they plan to make a Locatelli-bis, that is to say a loan with obligation to redeem.

The strategic turn is the result of the latest technical meetings that took note of the skids on the winding roads of the Premier League. It is true, in fact, that both Manchester United and Arsenal are willing to sell Martial and Aubameyang on loan, but their football curriculum does not fully satisfy the Juventus club. Moreover, the Frenchman appears willing to embrace the cause of Sevilla, while the former Milan has technical requirements that only partially meet the identikit of the center forward in the penalty area. So their names are always on Cherubini’s table, even if the contemporary moves with PSG for Maurito are not accidental. From Turin they proposed an exchange of loans with Arthur, but Leonardo was very clear: if you want Icardi we grant you the loan but with the obligation of redemption. Juve does not like this immediate commitment for a mature player: this explains why the last few days have received clear signs of cooling. So much so that Pochettino said he doesn’t want to deprive himself of his tanque.

Further embassies arrived from the Juventus headquarters which cool hope. Allegri himself even feared the hypothesis of a market without significant entrances. A tactical retreat, proof that the Livorno coach fully embraces the corporate cause. In return, it relies on the confidence of explicit ownership, even on the market front. The victory with Cagliari allowed Max to hit another important milestone in his career, as he reached Capello for the number of victories in Serie A and is now chasing Ancelotti. But his records are not only Italian, even in the Champions League he has an excellent roadmap: always promoted to the second round and an average of points at the top, in step with his most prominent colleagues. And let’s not neglect the management aspect, the recovery of players now considered in disarray (Bernardeschi, De Sciglio and Pellegrini) and now he seems oriented to give Arthur a chance in the role of director.

Also for this reason he does not want to make a mistake in the choice of the new center forward, the only obviously incomplete role in the current squad. So he insists on having a young talent available to invest in for the long term. While the run-up for Vlahovic appears increasingly difficult, the hunt (unlike in the summer) can be more profitable for the Emilian club’s striker. Contacts have been resumed with the CEO. neroverde Giovanni Carnevali, also to block the way to Inter and Milan. The opening of the lists and is now imminent, the time of the surplace is running out. Martial, Aubameyang and Icardi are still in the running, but with relative percentages. Allegri’s blessing for Scamacca this time came at the right time: Juve have more time to unleash the offensive.

December 24

