Calciomercato Juve, the de Ligt situation worries and the bianconeri hurl themselves on Botman: attempt to overtake AC Milan

We cannot yet speak of real overtaking, but Juventus got in the way and, cautiously, observes who is in front of her, waiting to place the shot. In this case, the Milanwho in recent days has met the entourage of the Dutch central defensive class 2000 Sven Botman and that now he must beware of the Old Lady. According to reports Tuttosportindeed, the Juventus management would come into contact with Lilleclub that has the ownership of the defender’s card, to get information on his situation, on what will be the future and the room for maneuver, in the event that Juve decides to enter with a straight leg on the ongoing negotiations with Milan. In any case, there seems to be little room for maneuver, because relations between the French and Rossoneri clubs are excellent, while a general agreement has already been reached with the player’s entourage. Also, the priority. At Juventus, it remains to hold back de Ligt and a possible lunge for Botman would be linked to a sale of him. The Raiola factor continues to inspire fear and the Old Lady has begun the maneuvers to protect herself.

