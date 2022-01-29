Calciomercato Lazio, agreement with Mallorca for Muriqi: the details

UPDATE AT 20.30 – And in the end it was agreed. Lazio and Mallorca, after another intense day of negotiations, have found the square of the circle with regard to the operation Muriqi. According to what our editorial staff gathered the striker will move to Spain on an expensive loan for an amount close to one million and a right of redemption set at 12. No obligation, not even conditional, but an immediate figure close to the Biancocelesti’s requests. On Saturday the Kosovar should reach Palma de Mallorca to undergo the usual medical examinations. The exit of Muriqi will allow Lazio to also move in.

New contacts to try to unlock the operation and get to the closure. Lazio And Majorca they work to find the right place, these are important hours, the final market gong is less and less missing. Muriqi he waits, he has given the ok to leave Rome and start the new adventure in La Liga, he has found an economic agreement with the Spanish club, the quota reserved for the commissions of his agents is still to be filed. In these hours, however, from what is filtering, it seems that we are moving towards a loan operation with the right of redemption. Distances are still dancing on the figures: Lazio want an onerous loan of one million euros, while Maiorca this morning did not go beyond 500 thousand euros. While the ransom should be set at 12 million euros. The intention is to find an agreement and close between tonight and tomorrow, a necessary condition to then also operate on entry.

