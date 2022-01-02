Calciomercato Lazio, here are the two shots to make Sarri happy

Lazio is called to various interventions on the repair market. Will the Biancocelesti be able to give Sarri a competitive squad?

The arrival of Sarri on the biancoceleste bench this summer was the sign of the beginning of an ambitious project. Party a nineties like Correa, at the same time they were kept big as Luis Alberto And Milinkovic-Savic.

The former technician of the Naples however, he only hinted at glimpses of that ‘sarrism’ that had remained so famous and desired. The first part of the season of the Lazio it was marked by several changes, which inevitably reflected on market strategies in January.

Let’s start with the sales: Muriqi he can practically consider himself a former Biancoceleste. The goal of the ds Tare is to find him a loaner accommodation and then sell it in June. Also on the market Lazzari, now out of the plans of Sarri. For him there is the strong interest of Turin.

Lazio, two names that ‘come back to my mind’

Once the outgoing situations have been settled, it will be the turn of the incoming market. Could be a couple of movements in anticipation of a more substantial revolution in June. Looking, according to the Time, to objectives already covered this summer. One is an old acquaintance of Sarri: Matias Vecino. The midfielder, who Sarri has already coached ad Empoli, is leaving theInter and would represent an ideal low-cost solution.

Another name that had already been associated with Lazio in the summer is that of Filip Kostic. Multi-purpose Serbian wingerEintracht Frankfurt, Kostic it could be a blow in sight of other massive interventions in and out for June as well. In fact, the feeling is that the January repair market could be a great dress rehearsal in view of substantial interventions this summer.