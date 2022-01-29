Calciomercato Lazio, is made for the farewell of Muriqi: the details

Calciomercato Lazio: here is the farewell Muriqi

Love did not blossom with Lazio and Serie A, with Sarri and Fantasy Football even less. Muriqi played little, very little, even in the absence of Ciro Immobile: without the 17 the Biancoceleste coach preferred to adapt Pedro tip rather than focus on the former Fenerbahce and also for this reason it was decided to terminate the agreement that existed.

Thanks to Mallorca that will become reality in the next few hours: Muriqi is ready to move to Spain, where he should arrive on a temporary basis. Precisely with the formula of the onerous loan with the right of redemption set at 12 million euros. The two clubs reached an agreement overnight, with the Spanish club also paying the full salary of the player. A 2-goal striker in 49 games with the Lazio shirt, absolutely not a tile therefore not even for Fantasy Football. Whoever bought it paired with Immobile is ready to get rid of it, but probably he too would have done it without the sale abroad.