Calciomercato Lazio, Muriqi near Galatasaray: here is the possible exchange

Lazio, exchange in sight for Muriqi al Galatasaray

Lazio and Galatasaray, according to the latest rumors, they are negotiating a market exchange involving Vedat Muriqi. The Biancoceleste striker, who has never done particularly well since he landed in the capital, could be the right pawn to get to the Dutch winger Patrick Van Aanholt.

The left-handed winger is very much liked by Mr. Sarri and the negotiations between the two clubs seem to be well underway. To be determined, now, only if it will be dry loans or with an option for the redemption of the two players. In any case, Muriqi left in the last hour to spend the Christmas holidays in Istanbul. Coincidence or market clue? We will see, but the future of the attacker seems to be further and further away from Lazio.