Sports

Calciomercato Lazio, Muriqi near Galatasaray: here is the possible exchange

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee42 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

The winter transfer market session is approaching and Lazio is studying the next moves, in and out, to fix the squad available to Mr. Sarri in the second part of this season. One of the profiles coming out of Formello seems to be Vedat Muriqi: the striker could return to Turkey and wear the Galatasaray shirt after that of Fenerbahce.

Lazio, exchange in sight for Muriqi al Galatasaray

Lazio and Galatasaray, according to the latest rumors, they are negotiating a market exchange involving Vedat Muriqi. The Biancoceleste striker, who has never done particularly well since he landed in the capital, could be the right pawn to get to the Dutch winger Patrick Van Aanholt.

The left-handed winger is very much liked by Mr. Sarri and the negotiations between the two clubs seem to be well underway. To be determined, now, only if it will be dry loans or with an option for the redemption of the two players. In any case, Muriqi left in the last hour to spend the Christmas holidays in Istanbul. Coincidence or market clue? We will see, but the future of the attacker seems to be further and further away from Lazio.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee42 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“We are not in the Scudetto, top four goal”

4 weeks ago

Juve, Allegri’s temptation: Dybala first striker

4 weeks ago

National women’s team, Girelli leads Italy in Romania: 0-5

3 weeks ago

Antonio Conte towards Tottenham: Spurs could bet strongly on 4 Inter big players

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button