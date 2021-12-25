Calciomercato Lazio, Muriqi near Galatasaray: here is the possible exchange
The winter transfer market session is approaching and Lazio is studying the next moves, in and out, to fix the squad available to Mr. Sarri in the second part of this season. One of the profiles coming out of Formello seems to be Vedat Muriqi: the striker could return to Turkey and wear the Galatasaray shirt after that of Fenerbahce.
Lazio, exchange in sight for Muriqi al Galatasaray
Lazio and Galatasaray, according to the latest rumors, they are negotiating a market exchange involving Vedat Muriqi. The Biancoceleste striker, who has never done particularly well since he landed in the capital, could be the right pawn to get to the Dutch winger Patrick Van Aanholt.
The left-handed winger is very much liked by Mr. Sarri and the negotiations between the two clubs seem to be well underway. To be determined, now, only if it will be dry loans or with an option for the redemption of the two players. In any case, Muriqi left in the last hour to spend the Christmas holidays in Istanbul. Coincidence or market clue? We will see, but the future of the attacker seems to be further and further away from Lazio.