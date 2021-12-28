Calciomercato Lazio, possible exchange with Turin

Lazzari to Turin in exchange for Zaza?

Lazzari is very interested in Bologna and does not seem to be part of Mr. Sarri’s plans. Mihajlovic’s team that could offer Riccardo Orsolini’s card in exchange. An exchange that would allow Lazio to have an alternative forward, where Moro and Romero do not seem to give guarantees given their young age. But that’s not the only option: according to “Tuttosport”, Torino is also on the trail of Lazzari and could offer Zaza in exchange of the outside. The former Sampdoria is closed by Sanabria and Belotti and would go to Rome to do the Deputy Immobile, exactly what Lotito, Tare and Sarri are looking for since Muriqi is destined to farewell.