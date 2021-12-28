Calciomercato Lazio, possible exchange with Turin
Manuel Lazzari’s future may not be at Lazio. The former Spal defender is playing little and could leave the capital as early as January, given that there is no shortage of proposals and the desire to see the field continuously is a lot.
Lazzari to Turin in exchange for Zaza?
Lazzari is very interested in Bologna and does not seem to be part of Mr. Sarri’s plans. Mihajlovic’s team that could offer Riccardo Orsolini’s card in exchange. An exchange that would allow Lazio to have an alternative forward, where Moro and Romero do not seem to give guarantees given their young age. But that’s not the only option: according to “Tuttosport”, Torino is also on the trail of Lazzari and could offer Zaza in exchange of the outside. The former Sampdoria is closed by Sanabria and Belotti and would go to Rome to do the Deputy Immobile, exactly what Lotito, Tare and Sarri are looking for since Muriqi is destined to farewell.
Lazzari to Turin: what changes to Fantasy Football?
In case of white smoke, Lazzari in Turin would be important from a Fantasy Football perspective. Not only for the person concerned who would return to a role and a position very similar to those of Inzaghi’s 3-5-2, where he did very well in Rome. But also for Singo, whose attractiveness would be conditioned by the run-off with the current Lazio full-back: who would be the owner in Juric’s right lane? A dilemma that would go on until the end of the season.