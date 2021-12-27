Calciomercato Lazio, proposed Handanovic: the details

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com

LAZIO TRANSFER MARKET – Samir Handanovic could leave Inter. The Nerazzurri club is close to Onana and could decide to part with the goalkeeper who has been defending his posts for ten years. As Calcioomercato.com underlines, in the last few hours, Fali Ramadani would have proposed the goalkeeper to Lazio. As the portal points out, the agent during the discussion with Lazio for Kalinic would have also brought up the name of Handanovic. Tare has not closed the doors, but for now he has limited himself to buying time. Handanovic’s identity card is an obstacle given that in July he will turn 38 and that Reina is already in the squad who will blow out 40 candles in August and has another year of contract in case of European qualification. For now, this is a survey, but the parties could update themselves in a few months when the clubs’ strategies are clearer. Handanovic would like to play again as a starter and, should Inter no longer believe in him, he would be ready to look around. For the Slovenian it would be a return to Formello since he has already wore the shirt with the eagle on his chest between January and June 2006, collecting a presence.

