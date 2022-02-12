Calciomercato Lazio, Romagnoli surprise: free parameter from Milan

That Alessio Romagnoli’s position within the Milan squad is in the balance is nothing new, the Rossoneri captain has his contract expiring in June 2022there is still a lot of distance between the parties involved in order to think about the renewal in the coming weeks: It is easy to think, given the context, of a possible separation on a free transferas it was in the past for Donnarumma and Calhanoglu.
Milan on Tomori, green light for Romagnoli at Lazio
Milan, among other things, would not be making great efforts to try to convince Romagnoli, the real goal of the Rossoneri in defense is the signing of Botman, and at that point the department would already be more or less covered also considering the presence of Tomori, Kalulu and Gabbia, in the hope that Kjaer can return in good condition after the injury . In recent months, we have repeatedly heard of Juventus’ interest in the player, but in the end the parties in question have never deepened the discussion too much, leaving the possibility for Romagnoli to be able to open new tracks, such as the one that could lead him to wear the Lazio shirt.
Romagnoli to Lazio from Milan, the scenario
There was already some contact in the summer, then nothing was done, but now the dialogue would reopen: Lazio has identified Alessio Romagnoli as the right reinforcement for the back department, even more so considering that the Biancocelesti could always lose both Luiz Felipe and Marusic on a free transfer. The player would have already given his willingness to move to Rome, Lazio is among other things the team for which he cheered as a kid: the offer would be around 3.5 million euros per seasonit is not yet clear what the deadline would be, but such a basis would make people rush towards the white smoke.