Calciomercato Lazio, Romagnoli surprise: free parameter from Milan

Milan on Tomori, green light for Romagnoli at Lazio

Milan, among other things, would not be making great efforts to try to convince Romagnoli, the real goal of the Rossoneri in defense is the signing of Botman, and at that point the department would already be more or less covered also considering the presence of Tomori, Kalulu and Gabbia, in the hope that Kjaer can return in good condition after the injury . In recent months, we have repeatedly heard of Juventus’ interest in the player, but in the end the parties in question have never deepened the discussion too much, leaving the possibility for Romagnoli to be able to open new tracks, such as the one that could lead him to wear the Lazio shirt.