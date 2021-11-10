Calciomercato Lazio, Sarri: renewal around the corner, but we need a full-back and a vice-building

The agreement with the coach now seems close, but the priority is to lighten the squad of players outside the squad and outside the project

Sarri’s renewal is just around the corner, but the January market is too. And so in the upcoming summit between the coach Sarri and the president Lotito, players will also be discussed about players to buy and sell, indeed above all about this. Because the moves that Lazio are called upon to make in the winter transfer market are considered, by the coach, to be preparatory to the signing of the new contract.

The revenue – But what does Lazio need? Until a few weeks ago, the emergency seemed to be in midfield. Then the Cataldi explosion changed the scenario. The priority now concerns the other two sectors. A left-back is missing in defense, because those available to the coach are all right-handed. Two of them, Hysaj and Marusic, know how to adapt to the left too (and they are doing it), but that’s not their role. We would therefore need a left-handed. But it is above all in attack that Sarri wants reinforcements. Muriqi was rejected as deputy building, even if now the injury of the Serie A top scorer puts him back on track and gives him the opportunity to reverse the situation. However, the club is already looking for a new central striker. Like the Norwegian Botheim, seen at work in the Conference League against Roma with Bodo Glimt. On the player, however, there seems to be the same Giallorossi club.

Sarri would also like to strengthen the external sector, in which at the moment he has only three elements of trust available: Anderson, Pedro and Zaccagni (plus the young Moro and Romero). A fourth would be needed: the goal Kostic (Eintracht), faded in the summer, can become topical again.

The outputs – However, it is essential for these entries to be made that some players come out. Both for budgetary reasons and to free up places on the list of players for the league and for the Europa League. The main suspect packing up is Muriqi, who may be returning on loan to Fenerbahce. On the starting foot there are also Escalante, Vavro and Andre Anderson, who are not part of the coach’s plans. The hope is to be able to monetize at least one of these sales (otherwise we will aim to free these elements on loan). To lighten the budget, however, it is also essential to place the players outside the squad. That is Jony, Adekanye, Jordan Lukaku, Durmisi and Lombardi. The position of Kamenovic, whose purchase was frozen last summer, should also be evaluated.

