Calciomercato Lazio, Torino insists on Lazzari and Fares: the details

CALCIOMERCATO LAZIO PRESS REVIEW – Selling and then buying. Lazio must absolutely relieve the players outside the project to reduce the amount of wages and also adjust the liquidity index. Tare is working on the releases of Muriqi and Escalante, as well as those of Vavro, Durmisi, Jony and Lukaku. They were added surprisingly too Manuel Lazzari. The exterior ended up on the sidelines, overtaken in the hierarchies also by Radu. As today’s edition of Il Tempo underlines, in the last few hours the rumors of a possible Torino offer for Lazzari have become insistent. The former Spal in the grenade would return to play in his natural role, Juric has always valued the work of the sides (see Faraoni and Lazovic at Verona). Not only would he end up on Torino’s radar. The Genoa edition of La Repubblica speaks of an important interest of the Piedmontese for Mohamed Fares. The player is currently at Genoa on loan from Lazio with the right of redemption in favor of the rossoblù set at 7 million euros. After a good start, the winger ended up on the sidelines and Shevchenko intends to move on to 4-3-3, a module that would not reward the ’96 class. The Algerian also ended up on Inter’s notebook, looking for a Perisic deputy. A new jersey change is possible for him with the Biancocelesti who hope to quickly close the deal.