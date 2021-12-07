Calciomercato Lazio, who will be the deputy building? Check out a surprise name
Lazio want a new striker. Muriqi’s performance also this season, albeit limited to the low minutes collected so far, has not proved up to par and so now the biancoceleste club is ready to run for cover, taking on a new deputy Immobile in January and trying to sell the Kosovar , maybe right at Fenerbahce who asked for information in recent weeks after having already tried it in the summer. And how deputy real estate now there is a surprise candidacy.
Lazio on Caputo?
According to today’s edition of the “Corriere dello Sport”, Lazio can take Francesco Caputo in January. The Sampdoria striker is not making an impact as he would have liked paired with Quagliarella or Gabbiadini, so far for him just 3 goals and 3 assists and so he could think of playing his cards in Rome in the alternation of their own property who needs to breathe to avoid possible injuries.
For Sarri it would be a buffer solution and obviously not of perspective, given that Caputo is 34 years old and the club’s goal is to rejuvenate the squad. The former Sassuolo landed in Genoa last summer on loan for 500 thousand euros with a redemption obligation set at 3.5 million, but in the second half of the season it may be an option for the Biancocelesti if they decide to sink the blow.
Botheim in the sights of Lazio
Not only Caputo: Lazio also like Erik Botheim of Bodo / Glimt. The Norwegian center-forward born in 2000 showed himself above all with the three goals scored against Mourinho’s Roma in the Conference League, but his general score is impressive: in fact he can already boast of well 21 goals in 43 games, really good booty for a 21 year old. His contract expires in December 2022, which is why the upcoming winter market session may be the first real chance for Bodo to monetize from its sale.
The player has put Lazio at the top of his preferences, Figures have not yet been talked about but it will be done in detail if Muriqi is to be placed elsewhere. At that point, Lotito’s club would try and give Sarri a very interesting piece, which can give an important hand immediately and also in perspective. Otherwise, go to Caputo.