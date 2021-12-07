Calciomercato Lazio, who will be the deputy building? Check out a surprise name

Lazio on Caputo?

According to today’s edition of the “Corriere dello Sport”, Lazio can take Francesco Caputo in January. The Sampdoria striker is not making an impact as he would have liked paired with Quagliarella or Gabbiadini, so far for him just 3 goals and 3 assists and so he could think of playing his cards in Rome in the alternation of their own property who needs to breathe to avoid possible injuries.

For Sarri it would be a buffer solution and obviously not of perspective, given that Caputo is 34 years old and the club’s goal is to rejuvenate the squad. The former Sassuolo landed in Genoa last summer on loan for 500 thousand euros with a redemption obligation set at 3.5 million, but in the second half of the season it may be an option for the Biancocelesti if they decide to sink the blow.