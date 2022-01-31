CALCIOMERCATO MARATHON LIVE – Lazio’s negotiations from the Sheraton: assault on Cabral

UPDATE AT 19:48 – The Lazio closes another outbound operation. Christian Lombardi goes in presito to Reggina. Here are the details





UPDATE 7.45 pm – Pending the official press release, the video has arrived with which the Mallorca presented Vedat Muriqi to his new fans: “Sorry for the wait” (details here).





UPDATE AT 18.30 – Dennis Man’s agent, Giovanni Becali, spoke to our microphones: “The player was close, then the deal broke. Tare is about to take Cabral.”





UPDATE AT 6.15pm – The hottest name for Lazio seems to be Jovane Cabralborn in ’98 linked to Sporting Lisbon by a contract expiring in 2023. Conference call in progress: here the details.





UPDATE AT 3.45 pm – Miranchuk faded, Lazio sling up Dany Mota, Portuguese talent owned by Monza. Relations with the Brianza-based company are excellent, we are looking for an answer on the figures.





UPDATE 14.40 – Lazio also probes the name of Mattia Destro to reinforce the attack. These are hectic hours, Sarri has asked for an offensive player. The ’91 class expires in June with Genoa.





UPDATE 14.20 – Simone Zaza could leave the Bullsno with destination ApproxHe says. The striker born in 1991 was also linked to the Lazio. Here for the details of the possible operation.





UPDATE 14.05 – The Miranchuk operation for Lazio remains very difficult. Lotito will try a new attempt, but Atalanta makes a wall. Here all the details of the operation.





UPDATE AT 1.45pm – Only nice words for Sofian Kiyine by the director of the technical area of ​​Venezia who, to our microphones, took stock of the adventure in the lagoon of the player who arrived on loan from Lazio. Here for the words of him.





UPDATE AT 12.55 – Lazio continues to work out and another redundant is ready to leave the capital. All done for the passage of Riza Durmisi at the Sparta Rotterdam. Here for the details of the deal.





UPDATE 12:55 PM – Directly from the Sheraton Hotel in Milan, Tullio Dyedagent of Mattia Zaccagni, spoke of his impact with the Lazio shirt: “Satisfied with the choice he made”. Here for his statements.





UPDATE AT 12.30 – Work is still being done on the outings at Lazio. Djavan Anderson, after the loan concluded at Cosenza, could return to his homeland in a team that plays in the Eredivisie. Here are the details of the possible deal.





UPDATE AT 12.15 – For the attack proposed also Zé Gomes, a young Portuguese currently released. Here are the details of the possible deal.





UPDATE AT 11.55 – On the slopes Cutrone And Pinamonti the president of Empoli himself expressed himself to the microphones of Radio Meeting Olympia (HERE the two words).





UPDATE 11.20 AM – Fiorentina is still moving on the market. After the sale of Vlahovic and the purchase of Cabral, the viola points to Vecino to replace the departing Pulgar. Here are the details of the deal.





UPDATE AT 11.15 – At Lazio the Kamenovic question is still holding its own. In the end, the Serbian full-back should be signed by the Biancocelesti. Here all the details of the deal.





Last hours of the transfer market, what are Lazio doing? Zero purchases a few hours from the final gong set for 20 today. Until that time it will be possible to deposit the contracts regarding purchases and sales. After the deadline, the clubs will be able to register only free players or make transfers in leagues where the transfer market is still open. With Laziosiamonoi we take you directly to the Sheraton Hotel in Milan, home to the last day of negotiations. Interviews and contributions thanks to our correspondents, Carlo Roscito and Martina Barnabei, who will tell now by now what happens in these last final stages. We will talk about rumors and background to accompany the fans and all the fans of Lazio.