Sports

Calciomercato Milan, a Brazilian in Switzerland

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

According to the information collected by Calciomercato.it, the Rossoneri club would have put the Brazilian forward on the agenda.

The market is about to go live and the various negotiations begin to strengthen for next season. The talents that have shown themselves in this first part of the year are numerous and Milan is also studying them.

Arthur Cabral
Arthur Cabral (© LaPresse)

There is also time to lay the foundations for operations that would then be implemented next summer. Milan is currently busy looking for a central defender who will replace the injured Simon Kjaer both numerically and technically. Despite this, the company in via Aldo Rossi is not immobile as regards the other departments and is evaluating possible operations, not necessarily for this January session. According to the latest rumors, Maldini has in fact set his sights on a forward of the Swiss league, who will turn 24 next April. The manager was impressed, like so many others, by his impressive numbers this season.

Read also:

Milan, also Arthur Cabral in the notebook

We are talking about Arthur Cabral of Basel. According to what has been revealed by Calciomercato.it, the class of ’98 would be the last name on the Rossoneri club’s list for the advanced department. The Brazilian could be a profile for next year. Milan intend to rejuvenate the attack in the next transfer sessions and are looking for reinforcements like him. Arthur has great confidence with the goal. In addition to 14 goals in 18 games in the Swiss Super League, he is also the Conference League top scorer by posting (13 goals).

As specified by the transfer portal, the Rossoneri are not the only ones to have added his name to their notebook. Fiorentina would also have thought of the 23-year-old for after Vlahovic. Now that Arthur has also shown himself on the European stage, many clubs have ended up on his trail. His valuation is around 12-15 million euros and his contract expires in 2023. The boy seems ready to make the leap in quality, we’ll see with the Devil’s shirt on.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

two positives in the Atalanta team group

22 hours ago

Grillitsch is the halfback for Mourinho – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

November 15, 2021

Juve, here is Allegri’s plan for the Champions area

6 days ago

Gravina: “Review the Serie A calendar for the play-offs? It’s tough” | News

November 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button