Calciomercato Milan, a Brazilian in Switzerland

According to the information collected by Calciomercato.it, the Rossoneri club would have put the Brazilian forward on the agenda.

The market is about to go live and the various negotiations begin to strengthen for next season. The talents that have shown themselves in this first part of the year are numerous and Milan is also studying them.

There is also time to lay the foundations for operations that would then be implemented next summer. Milan is currently busy looking for a central defender who will replace the injured Simon Kjaer both numerically and technically. Despite this, the company in via Aldo Rossi is not immobile as regards the other departments and is evaluating possible operations, not necessarily for this January session. According to the latest rumors, Maldini has in fact set his sights on a forward of the Swiss league, who will turn 24 next April. The manager was impressed, like so many others, by his impressive numbers this season.

Read also:

Milan, also Arthur Cabral in the notebook

We are talking about Arthur Cabral of Basel. According to what has been revealed by Calciomercato.it, the class of ’98 would be the last name on the Rossoneri club’s list for the advanced department. The Brazilian could be a profile for next year. Milan intend to rejuvenate the attack in the next transfer sessions and are looking for reinforcements like him. Arthur has great confidence with the goal. In addition to 14 goals in 18 games in the Swiss Super League, he is also the Conference League top scorer by posting (13 goals).

As specified by the transfer portal, the Rossoneri are not the only ones to have added his name to their notebook. Fiorentina would also have thought of the 23-year-old for after Vlahovic. Now that Arthur has also shown himself on the European stage, many clubs have ended up on his trail. His valuation is around 12-15 million euros and his contract expires in 2023. The boy seems ready to make the leap in quality, we’ll see with the Devil’s shirt on.