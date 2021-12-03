Calciomercato Milan, all confirmed: the agent is on site

Gianluca di Marzio’s website reports that in these hours the meeting with the attacker’s agents is taking place at the Rossoneri headquarters.

The Rossoneri management is very active in these hours on the market. Kjaer’s injury led Maldini and Massara to immediately take action for the graft of a defender, but they also work for the attack.

The advanced department could also be reinforced. The qualities of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud are not discussed, but the identity card weighs and the two do not guarantee continuity due to various physical problems, as we have seen in this beginning of the seasons. Then there is Pellegri, who has not fully convinced the coach, who has not yet decided to give the former Monaco a lot of time. A reinforcement could therefore arrive, in January or directly for next season. The names made are many in the last few hours, from Lacazette to Julian Alvarez, but in the last few hours it is clear that the profile on which Maldini is focusing is another, and the rumors fully confirm this.

Milan, meeting with Agustin Alvarez’s agent

As reported by Gianluca di Marzio’s website, in the afternoon the agents of Agustin Alvarez. The Penarol striker is a profile that the Rossoneri really like. The 20-year-old Uruguayan would be a big blow in perspective, but things aren’t that simple. In fact, on his trail there is not only the Devil: as reported by the portal of the market expert, on Wednesday the agent Edgardo Lasalvia met the Fiorentina and yesterday theInter.

Today it was Milan’s turn, which will therefore have to anticipate the competition if it wants to guarantee the performance of the center forward, who has already scored 13 goals in 24 appearances in the league. 10 goals and 2 assists instead in the last Copa Sudamericana. We will also see the developments regarding this story.