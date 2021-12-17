Calciomercato Milan – Botman, management ready to present the offer

Despite the elimination from the Champions League, the Milan he absolutely intends to intervene on the market in January and buy a strong defender to replace the injured Simon Kjaer . It will not be easy to replace the Dane, who has proven to be strong on the pitch and also a charismatic leader. To make up for his absence, the management of via Aldo Rossi identified in Sven Botman the main objective.

According to what the colleagues of ‘calcioomercato.com’ report, the negotiation is not the simplest. First of all, the Lille, club that owns the player’s card, to sell it. French company would prefer not to do without Botman as he has every intention of returning to compete in Ligue 1 and play on equal terms the second round of the Champions League against Chelsea. On top of that, the interest of the rich is added Newcastle who would be willing to go crazy in order to snatch the yes of the player. In favor of the Rossoneri, however, there would be a wink from the Dutchman, who would gladly accept a transfer to Milanello. The strategy studied by Maldini and Massara would be to present a loan offer with the right of redemption which would become obliged to achieve certain objectives. It won’t be easy, but the Devil wants to try the January coup. Milan, today’s top news: Cairo appeases the rumors about Bremer.