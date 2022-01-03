Sports

Calciomercato Milan, club forced to sell

Important news arrives on the AC Milan market, with the company that can no longer resist: sale with a discount

The Rossoneri market had to be quietly managed: no urgency and straight antennas for possible occasions, but Simon’s injury Kjaer has upset all plans.

Paolo Maldini © LaPresse

Now the Milanese club must necessarily intervene with a reinforcement in defense, to deliver to Stefano Pegs a player who can take the place of the Dane also in terms of leadership. Not an easy task, especially since the Milan he does not want to go out of his way and wants to bring home a young and prospective player. In short, the one who manages to satisfy almost all the characteristics is Sven Botman and the quasi is related only to the cost. Even in this respect, however, the turning point could have come.

READ ALSO >>> CM.IT | Theo, from PSG to Chelsea. Milan and the French have already decided

Milan transfer market, turning point for Botman | Lille grants the discount

Milan transfer market, not just Botman | Szalai and Diallo the alternatives
Ibrahimovic and Sven Botman © LaPresse

Sven Botman it has everything to be a great blow and an important reinforcement for Stefano’s rearguard Pegs. The Dutch central has grown a lot in recent years, leading the defense of the Lille, and now he seems to be ready for a great team. His 21 years, then, make him a profile highly appreciated by Paolo Maldini. The price turning point seems to have arrived.

According to reports from ‘Sky Sport’, the French club would have the urgency to sell and would be willing to grant a discount to Milan: the price of Botman, therefore, would drop from 30 to 20 million. This calmed request could represent the turning point, given that that is the maximum figure set by the Rossoneri for the defensive shot. In the next few days the negotiation could get underway and Botman is approaching with great strides to wear the Milan shirt.

