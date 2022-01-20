Calciomercato Milan – Contacts with Tottenham for Tanganga: it is

The Milan , after having definitively abandoned the track that led to Sven Botman , is working on other profiles to strengthen its defense. In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the two Manchester United defenders and PSG Eric Bailly And Abdou Diallo , but even in their case they are not simple negotiations. So, the Rossoneri have turned to another player: Japhet Tanganga .

According to colleagues from ‘CalcioMercato.com‘, the first contact between Milan and the player’s agent, Roberto De Fanti, dates back to the end of December, while yesterday there would have been direct contact with Tottenham. The team coached by Antonio Conte seems to have opened the loan, even if the ‘Spurs’ would ask for guarantees on the redemption obligation. The footballer, for his part, does not push for the sale because he has grown up and very attached to Tottenham, but looks around considering that Christian Romero is now ready to return. Inevitably, therefore, he will find less space and with a transfer to Milan he could play more continuously.